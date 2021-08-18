Edgartown: Dedication ceremony at school

Wow! There are a lot of people on this little Island this week. Crazy busy. I won’t say I’ve never seen it like this because there have been a few other times that things seemed this busy but it’s really kind of out of control here this week. And that is without any fireworks happening in Oak Bluffs, and a modified Illumination Night this week. Am I just getting old? I suppose that could be part of the problem, but certainly not all of it. I’d love to know the actual true population count we have here this week. Then again, maybe I don’t want to know.

It’s time to mark those calendars again so break out your pen, or your phone if you’re like me and that is where you put all your important dates. There will be a dedication ceremony in front of the Edgartown School on Sept. 18 at 10 am, in memory of Ed Jerome, who served as the Edgartown principal from 1979 until 2005. He came to our school during my eighth grade year and I remember thinking how special it was that he was also my son Riley’s principal during his kindergarten year. An engraved bench, as well as a plaque, will be installed in honor of Ed and his many accomplishments as principal. Everyone is welcome to attend this very special event.

I’m saddened by the news this week of the unexpected deaths of Stevie Brown and Chad Grant, both young Edgartown men. At this time, I haven’t heard of the plans for services, as they haven’t been announced as I write this. My thoughts are with both families during these sad days.

The Farm Institute is offering pick-your-own sunflower events this week. Pick-your-own sunflowers are available now through the beginning of September. Each family admission includes up to five guests and a total of 10 sunflower stems per group. Additional sunflowers are available for purchase on site, $2/stem. Please sign up tickets.thetrustees.org for a half hour time slot on Thursday or Friday between 10 am and 4 pm or Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Rubber bands will be provided. Please bring your own jar/vase to put your flowers in to take home. For social distancing and to allow time to clean equipment between groups, they are only allowing 15 groups per half hour. If you’d like to pick sunflowers at another time, please e-mail lbrown@thetrustees.org to coordinate.

Happy birthday to Chris Mara and former Edgartown girl Kathleen Dougherty on August 21, Shay Sullivan on August 22, Kate Lingren on August 24, and Dean Rosenthal on August 27.

Can you believe that we are starting to count down for the start of school? I feel like we just left and yet it’s time to go back. It looks like I will have another fifth grade homeroom this year, at least for the first half hour of the day. That will be fun. The rest of the time, I will be going back to my tech teacher role. I’m beginning to make my plans already for this year, hoping to come up with some new and exciting lesson ideas for the kids. First day for most teachers is Sept. 1, while kids will head back into the buildings on Sept. 8. As of this writing, everyone is expected to wear masks in the building, as we did last year.

The public is welcome to hear and participate in a conversation with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on Friday, August 20, at 3:30 pm at the Tabernacle on the Campground in Oak Bluffs. The event is free but you must pre-register at socialjusticemv.org, This talk by the U.S. Representative from the Seventh Congressional District of Massachusetts is sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Social Justice Leadership Foundation, the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, Steve Bernier, and Constance Messmer.

Misty Meadows is having an Open House this Saturday from 10 am until 12 pm for tours, visits with the horses, demonstrations by the students, and pony rides by reservation. Click the website, mistymeadowsmv.org, for more information.

The movie “Respect” is playing at the Film Center on Saturday, August 21, at 7:30 pm. This is the movie about Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom. I wasn’t a huge fan of Aretha but the movie looks fabulous. It also plays on August 25 and 26 at 7:30 also if you miss it on Saturday.

There is a book signing at Edgartown Books on August 22 from 2 until 4 pm, with Janet Messineo, for her new book “Casting into the Light.” Janet, as you probably know, is a highly respected fisherman and this is a book of her experiences as she followed her dream of excelling in surfcasting on M.V.

That about does it for this week. Please, try to stay healthy. Wear your mask. Wear your mask. Wear your mask. And consider the vaccine if you’ve not gotten one yet. Remember, you are protecting yourself and everyone around you. In this instance at least, we truly are all in this together. Have a great week.

