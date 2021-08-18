Schedule for 159th M.V. Agricultural Fair

2021 Ag Fair Program

(Subject to change)

Carnival rides open at 11 am

Barn closes at 9 pm, Thursday – Saturday, 5 pm on Sunday

Hall closes at 10 pm Thursday – Saturday, 5 pm on Sunday

Thursday, August 19

(10 am – 11 pm)

Cow Day!

10 am – 12 pm – Kids Ag-Tivities – M.V. Family Center Tent

10 am – Regenerative Agriculture Presentation – Music Tent

10 am – Wayne DeMoranville Chainsaw Sculpting – near Show Ring

10:30 am – Ox Obstacle Course – Pulling Ring

11 am – Ox in Hand – Pulling Ring

11 am – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

11 am – 1 pm – Felix Neck Creature Feature Table – Music Tent

1 pm – Ox Pull – Pulling Ring

1 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

1 – 4 pm – Registration Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – near Pulling Ring

1 pm – Pet Show – Music Tent

3 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

3 pm – Hip Hop Dancers

4 pm – Wayne DeMoranville Chainsaw Sculpting – near Show Ring

4 pm – David Wolff (musician) – Music Tent

4 pm – Judging of Miniature Horses, Miniature Donkeys, Llamas, Alpacas & Rabbits – Barn

4:30 pm – Judging of Swine – Barn

5 pm – Sack Races – Show Ring

5 pm – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull – near Pulling Ring

5 pm – John O’Toole (musician) – Music Tent

5 pm – Judging of Sheep – Barn

5:30 pm – Judging of Cattle – Barn

6 pm – Judging of Goats – in front of Barn

6 pm – Blue Yonder – Music Tent

6:15 pm – Ox Teamster Workshop and Demonstration (open to all) – Pulling Ring

7 pm – Flying Elbows, Acoustic Corner – outside show ring under the trees

8 pm – Brothers McMahon – Music Tent

Friday, August 20

(10 am – 11 pm)

Horse Day!

10 am – 12 pm – Kids Ag-Tivities – M.V. Family Center Tent

10 am – Judging of Poultry – Barn

10 am – Wayne DeMoranville Chainsaw Sculpting – near Show Ring

11 am – Draft Horse Halter Class – Pulling Ring

11 am – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

11 am – Sack Races – Show Ring

12 pm – Horse Archery – Show Ring

1 pm – Draft Horse Pulling Contest – Pulling Ring

1 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

2 pm – Corn Husking Contest – Back of Hall

2 pm – Horse Archery – Show Ring

3 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

4 pm – Wayne DeMoranville Chainsaw Sculpting – near Show Ring

4 pm – The Convertibles – Music Tent

6 pm – The Roundabouts – Music Tent

7 pm – Tristan Israel, Acoustic Corner – outside Show Ring under the trees

8 pm – The Jaywalkers – Music Tent

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

(10 am – 11 pm)

9 am – 12 pm – West Tisbury Farmers Market – Between Show Ring and Panhandle Road. You do not need to enter the Fair to go to the Farmers Market, but you will need to pay for parking in the lot.

10 am – Flying Elbows, Acoustic Corner – outside Show Ring under the trees

10 am – 12 pm – Kids Ag-Tivities – M.V. Family Center Tent

10 am – Antique Tractor Pull – behind Pulling Ring

11 am – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

11 am – 44th Annual Woodsmans Contest – Pulling Ring

12 pm – Horse Archery – Show Ring

1 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

2 pm – Horse Archery – Show Ring

3 pm – Island Theatre Workshop – Music Tent

3 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

4 pm – Clams & Oyster Shucking Contest – Back of Hall

4 pm – Sack Races – Show Ring

4 pm – Miguel & Bailey – Music Tent

5 pm – Tug of Wars begin, Children’s first followed by Adult – Show Ring

6 pm – Dock Dance Band – Music Tent

7 pm – Acoustic Corner – outside Show Ring under the trees

7:30 pm – Hip Hop Dancers – Music Tent

8 pm – Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish – Music Tent

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

(9:30 am – 6 pm)

9:30 am – Dog Show Registration – Pulling Ring (Please try to register online before Sunday to decrease crowding.)

10 am – 12 pm – Kids Ag-Tivities – M.V. Family Center Tent

10 am – Dog Show – Pulling Ring

10 am – Spirit of the Vineyard Award Ceremony honoring Brian Athearn – Music Tent

10:30 am – Mark Lovewell – Music Tent

11 am – Island Draft Horse Show – Show Ring

11 am – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

12 pm – Beacon of Hope gospel music – Music Tent

1 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

3 pm – Fiber Tent Demonstrations – Fiber Tent

3 pm – Women’s Skillet Throw – Pulling Ring