The 159th MV Agricultural Fair kicks off

A near-full parking lot, excited screams from carnival ride riders, and the bellows of cows kicked off the 159th Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Livestock Show & Fair on Thursday.

Taking place at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society’s fairgrounds on 35 Panhandle Road, West Tisbury (your GPS might say Chilmark instead), the fair is divided into three main parts. Near the entrance area are carnival rides, game booths, stalls for food (we highly recommend the fried Oreos), and merchandise. On Thursday, the majority of people were in this area, eating corn dogs or riding the spinning Cliff Hanger. In the back section of the fair, there were farm animals present for people to look at. Some of the animals, such as the yoked oxen, could be petted. The mooing of cows and bleating goats can be heard, especially in the barn building housing most of the animals.

Finally, the hall was filled with entries ready to be judged. A variety of things were present to be judged, such as pickled vegetables, artwork, and baked goods among other items though members of the public were kept out until judging was completed.

The fair was not always at 35 Panhandle Road. According to Eleanor Neubert, the fair manager and someone who has been with the fair for 34 years, it used to be held at Grange Hall on State Road. Neubert started working with the fair in 1984 and at that time the fair was only three days long, Thursday to Saturday. The fairgrounds moved to 35 Panhandle Road in 1995.

“It took a while to work out the wrinkles,” she said.

A team of volunteers worked to make the Agricultural Fair run as smoothly as possible. Children volunteers helped to facilitate the entrances of different entry and exit ways with adults. Masks are mandatory for unvaccinated people and are strongly recommended for everyone else. Masks are mandated in indoor spaces.

The Agricultural Fair has some differences this weekend compared to other summers, but that doesn’t stop the volunteers’ efforts or fair goers’ enthusiasm. Tickets can be purchased at the fair or online: $12 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $6 for ages five to 12. To see more of what the fair will have to offer in the next few days, you can see the schedule here.