Chilmark BOH adopts indoor mask mandate

Chilmark’s board of health adopted an indoor mask mandate Wednesday evening becoming the fifth town on the Island town to require face coverings.

Health Agent Marina Lent told The Times the mandate is closely modeled on those of the three down-Island towns.

“Effective at 12:01 am on August 20,” Lent wrote, face coverings are required for all individuals age 2 and above in all indoor public spaces or private space [that] is open to the public.”

Meanwhile, Menemsha Fish Market closed Wednesday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lent. While the Island has only confirmed four cases of the Delta COVID variant out of six samples taken, health officials are assuming many of the new cases are Delta especially since so many new cases are vaccine breakthroughs.

“We are seeing a pretty decent spread of COVID among vaccinated individuals,” Lent said. “It’s a no brainer, it’s Delta.”

Lent said she’s been in talks with Menemsha Fish Market and that restaurants on a whole have been good about communication with the board of health.

“When we see a case we have a talk with the manager and tell them if you nip it in the bud now, the employees can get back to work when it’s clear they are not infected,” Lent said.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended vaccinated people get tested within 3-5 after they may have come in contact with someone who is COVID positive.

The two employees who tested positive have a mandatory 10-day isolation period. Individuals are released on day 11 if they are symptom free.

The fish market also posted on their Facebook page about the closure.

“Hi everyone! So sorry to say we have to close due to further notice. Some of our employees just tested positive,” the post reads. “So we would love to test all our employees. So we will close due to further notice and make sure everyone’s negative. Thanks for understanding and everyone please stay safe and have a great day!”