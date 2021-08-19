Dershowitz told to curb enthusiasm for Trump

Would it be summer on Martha’s Vineyard if defense attorney Alan Dershowitz wasn’t publicly complaining about how he’s treated in Chilmark? This time Dershowitz says he was confronted by fellow Chilmark resident Larry David about his defense of former President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The dust-up was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six — the tabloid’s celebrity-filled gossip column.

Reached by The Times, Dershowitz confirmed the incident. “I was innocently having a cup of coffee on the Chilmark Store porch and he starts screaming and yelling that I was disgusting because I patted Mike Pompeo on the shoulder.”

Dershowitz said he worked with Pompeo on the Palestine-Israel peace talks, the Abraham accords, and that Pompeo is a former student at Harvard Law School. “I admire Mike Pompeo. I don’t apologize for that.”

The Times has not been able to has not been able to contact Larry David.

Dershowitz defended his work for Trump saying that it’s about the Constitution, not politics. He reiterated his claims that he voted for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and said he also defended former President Bill Clinton.

“My first trip to Martha’s Vineyard was to help defend Ted Kennedy,” he said, referring to the U.S. senator’s crash at Chappaquiddick that killed Mary Jo Kopechne in 1969. “I have a long history of defending Democrats, but in this case I was defending the Constitution. The Democrats were abusing the Constitution. I defended Donald Trump and I’m proud of that.”

Larry David is entitled to his opinion, Dershowitz said, but he felt attacked. “Larry might not like it, but we can discuss it. Instead he just yelled and screamed at me in front of everybody. It’s pretty, pretty, pretty sad.”

The scene as it was portrayed by Dershowitz and in the Page 6 piece sounded like a script from David’s popular HBO series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” where a gruff David goes on a rant. “I think he confused himself with his character,” Dershowitz said.

Three years ago, Dershowitz famously claimed he was being shunned from the Chilmark social scene as a result of defending Trump. He says the situation has gotten worse, but only in that one Island town. “I had lunch on the (Chilmark store) porch with a friend and that day six people called him and said, ‘Don’t you dare have lunch with Alan Dershowitz. Why are you having lunch with Alan Dershowitz?’” He said the friend told him he was worried he would get shunned.

Dershowitz claims there’s a “cabal” that now targets him and his wife, Carolyn. He claims that despite being a prolific book writer, he can’t get a gig on the Vineyard to speak. “I’ve written 48 books. Since I defended Trump, I haven’t been invited to speak,” he said.

Despite being a media savvy attorney, Dershowitz said he doesn’t know who alerted the Post to the altercation. “I didn’t tell anyone. I just told my wife.”

As for his wife, Dershowitz said this continues to be toughest on her. “My wife didn’t agree with me defending Trump. The cabal has decided they couldn’t deal with her either.”

Dershowitz claims that Larry David’s ex-wife, Laurie David, is behind the shunning of his wife. “She said she saw my wife laugh at a joke Trump told,” Dershowitz said. “I looked back at the tape. She didn’t laugh. She just smiled.”

Laurie David did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment or message left on her cell phone.

Dershowitz said he’s had to defend himself for years — for defending O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson, and now Trump. “It’s been much worse for her than me,” he said of his wife. “I have thick skin. I’m used to this.”

Asked if his association with Jeffrey Epstein has anything to do with how people feel about him, Dershowitz said: “No, no, no. The whole community was supportive of me on the Epstein thing. Nothing about Epstien has come up. It’s all Trump — 100 percent Trump. The people here, even if they hate me, know me and know I’ve been totally faithful to my wife and they know I’ve disproved all the charges and I was just Epstein’s lawyer. Not a single person has mentioned that. Even people who have opposed me on Trump have overtly supported me on the Epstein matter.”

Dershowitz has sued Netflix over the portrayal of his relationship with Epstein. The streaming service is reportedly countersuing Dershowitz.

Dershowitz claims he and his wife face a modern-day McCarthyism on the Vineyard. Ironic, he said, because the likes of Island residents Lillian Helman, Thomas Hart Benton, and Alfred Eisenstaedt faced that back in the day. “But now the hard-left is engaged in their own brand of McCarthyism and blaming the lawyer for his client.”

Has any of this made him think twice about living on the Vineyard? Dershowitz says he’s been coming to the Island for 53 years and will continue to live here.

“It’s made my wife think twice. I have friends who have invited me to move to Edgartown; invited me to move to Nantucket, and invited me to move to the Hamptons,” he said. “I won’t be pushed out. They’ll leave before I do. They’re transients. I’ve spent the last 18 months here. I’m not going to let a bunch of left-wing McCarthyites chase me away.”