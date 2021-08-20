COVID cases continue to climb

There were 17 cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the week’s total thus far to 76 as the Island continues to deal with an uptick in the virus.

On Friday, Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley, spokesperson for the Island boards of health, reported of the 17 cases, 13 were at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and four at Test MV. There was also one new probable case. On Thursday there were 9 new cases. In all this week there have been 76 new cases this week through Friday.

All of the Island towns now have indoor mask mandates after Chilmark approved one on Wednesday. Both West Tisbury and Aquinnah are requiring town employees to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Jim’s Package Store in Oak Bluffs is the latest business on the Island closed due to COVID. Menemsha Fish Market also remains closed.