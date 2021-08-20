Henri is on the way

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for Martha’s Vineyard and all of southeastern New England.

Tropical Storm Henri is gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean off Bermuda and could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall, William Babcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, told The Times. He said once the storm makes landfall, which at the moment is projected for Newport, Rhode Island, winds should drop to 50 to 60 mph.

Based on that track, however, Martha’s Vineyard would feel the brunt of that wind. “The East side has the most wind and the west side has the most rain. We would be expecting if this track verifies, the Island would get some rain — more than Nantucket, but less than Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut The winds are expected to be climbing up to about 74 mph and could go higher. That’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. As it gets closer, we’ll have more confidence in those values.”

Edgartown harbormaster Charlie Blair had this advice for boat owners based on the forecast, noting that it’s a similar landfall that was seen with Hurricane Bob 30 years ago this week.

“Haul your boat out of the water,” he said. “This looks like the same track as Bob and Edgartown was a bowling alley — 50 to 60 boats on the beach.”

Blair said all reservations for the weekend in Edgartown have been canceled. “We’re chasing them out of here,” he said.

Nantucket has also canceled mooring reservations.

Babcock said while the landfall would be the same as Bob, that was a Category 2 hurricane at landfall with sustained winds of 115 mph.

The forecast also calls for a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet and depending on when it hits it could be intensified by the astronomical high tides created by the full moon this weekend.

Blair said he’ll be busy Friday moving computers out of harm’s way at his office “A 3- to 5-foot storm surge is over the top of my desk in the office,” he said. “That’s not good.”

Projected paths have the storm affecting the Island Sunday into Monday. Some models have it passing the Vineyard to the east, which would mean more rain and flooding. Others have it passing to the west, which would mean destructive winds for the Island, causing tree damage. Either way, the Vineyard is in the cone of uncertainty.

The Steamship Authority has issued an alert for ferry passengers and Island towns have begun posting alerts, particularly for boat owners. In a text message, Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, said he expects to make an announcement later today about the ferry service.

Babcock said winds of up to 40 mph may be felt as early as 8 or 9 pm on Saturday. At the latest, the storm’s winds will begin to be felt by early Sunday morning between 4 and 5 am, he said.

Some forecasts have indicated the storm could stall over New England. “It’s possible. The storm has been really a pain in the you-know-what as far as forecasting goes,” Babcock said. “It all comes down to a disturbance in the atmosphere about five miles up. It wasn’t even in the forecast data earlier this week. Each day it’s developed more and more in the forecast data. Forecasters thought it would grab Henri and it would go further west.”

Like Blair, Babcock recommends Vineyarders and visitors begin making preparations for the storm.

“At this point, you have two days — today and tomorrow to make your preparations,” Babcock said Friday morning. “The storm track is going to shift back and forth a little bit. That’s not easy to live with, but we have to. That’s Mother Nature. We are expecting more confidence with time.”

Blair said 30 boats were hauled out in Edgartown on Thursday and Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard worked until midnight to pull boats.

“They’re doing a great job,” he said.

Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker hasn’t seen too much urgency yet among boat owners, though he thinks the change in forecast from Thursday to Friday will kick in.

“What we really need people to do is get their dinghies off the dinghy floats,” he said. “Our goal is to get the dinghy floats out of the water. There are a ton of them right now… It relieves a lot of stress on them and we need to clear them and get them out of the water.”

No more boats will be allowed in Vineyard Haven Harbor, he said. “We are not renting out any more transient moorings to reduce the number of vessels in here,” he said.

This is a developing story.