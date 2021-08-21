Dorothy Gregory

Dorothy May (Lacombe) Gregory ,76, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home in West Tisbury. She was predeceased by her husband Francis Patrick Gregory. Her funeral service will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations in her memory may be made to the Vineyard House, PO Box 4599, or Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, both in Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or an Island charity of choice. Visit www.chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.