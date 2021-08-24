Edgartown pursues state funds

The Edgartown select board approved moving forward with a forgivable loan application for state funds to support the town’s wastewater facility.

The Edgartown wastewater department is seeking state revolving fund (SRF) money for asset management and future wastewater needs.

“It’s about our rates, programs, procedures, processes, and collection system as well. This is a much more involved asset management performance that we’re seeking funding for,” wastewater plant operator Joe Rock told the board.

The SRF funding is a forgivable loan and will cost nothing for the town to apply.

Town administrator James Hagerty said the asset management plan is an element of the town’s comprehensive wastewater management plan (CWMP).

“Strategically we’re going to have to get this CWMP in effect and done and studied and publicized and distributed,” Hagerty said. “The preliminary event is an asset management plan and we’re pursuing state funds to try to offset some of the costs.”

In other business, the board approved a contact tracing grant application. The grant is for a guaranteed $150,000 in state funds and is being done in conjunction with Nantucket.

Edgartown will be hosting a town picnic on Sept. 12 to celebrate the town’s 350th anniversary. The picnic will feature the Dock Dance Band, food service, and other amenities.