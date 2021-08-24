Henri unloads Coke at Lambert’s Cove

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Coca Cola stream at Lambert’s Cove Beach in West Tisbury gave way to a rush of water following heavy rain late Monday into Tuesday morning.

The stream, which gets its soft drink moniker due to its brownish coloring, comes off of Blackwater Brook.

“That happens often,” West Tisbury parks and recreation board administrator Peggy Stone told the Times. “It shifts with the weather and tides and storms etc. It probably looks intense because of the ‘storm Henri’ we just had.”

In a video, taken by Times employee Tara Kenny, the stream can be seen overflowing at a rapid pace into the ocean.

“I saw one woman carry a really large dog back through it toward this side. The water was flowing really hard,” Kenny said. Dogs ran up to it, but they along with the people on the beach turned back and watched the rushing water, she said.

Kenny said there was an older woman far on the other side of the break and her friend on one side wanted to wait for her since she was also older and had a cane.

“She asked a few others to stay and help in case they needed it,” she said.