Three people arraigned on drug charges

Three people were arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday afternoon on narcotics charges following a raid by Tisbury Police and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force. Shane Harthcock, 40, of West Tisbury, Jason Reagan, 39, of Oak Bluffs, and Danae Finley, aka, Danae Vlaskovic, 32, of Oak Bluffs appeared remotely before Judge Marianne Hinkle from the Dukes County jail.

Finley pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class A substance (heroin/fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class E substance (Gabapentin) with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws. She was released on personal recognizance.

Harthcock pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class A substance (heroin/fentanyl) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class E substance (Gabapentin) with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. His bail was set at $1,000.

Reagan pleaded not guilty to possession of a Class B substance (cocaine), possession of a Class E substance (Xanax) with intent to distribute, Class E substance (Gabapentin), and conspiracy to violate drug laws. His bail was set at $2,500 and he was ordered held for violation of one or more outstanding probation conditions.

The charges stem from an Aug. 20 raid.

Police converged on an Oak Bluffs residence on Worcester Avenue after obtaining a search warrant. The target of the operation was Reagan, who according to a police report, was suspected of drug dealing. In addition to Tisbury Det. Charles Duquette, who applied for the warrant, the task force members consisted of detectives from Edgartown, West Tisbury, and the Massachusetts State Police, and a number of Oak Bluffs Police officers.

Police allegedly found Reagan and a woman named Hilary Seaton seated at a backyard patio table and Finley and Harthcock in a bedroom. Unlike Finley, Harthcock, and Reagan, Seaton wasn’t arrested but was summonsed on a charge of possession of a Class C substance (psychedelic mushrooms).

In a bedroom, reportedly Reagan’s and Seaton’s, police allegedly found plastic bags, about .5 grams of what was believed to cocaine, a Xanax pill, a roll of cash amounting to $2,540, 3.5 grams of what were believed to be psychedelic mushrooms, hollowed out books allegedly for stashing contraband, bagged Gabapentin pills, a sharps container containing used syringes, and “hundreds of doses of nasal Narcan,” according to a report.

In a living room police allegedly found a digital scale and plastic sandwich bags with missing corners, according to a report.

In the bedroom believed to be Finley’s and Harthcock’s, police allegedly discovered a white cutting agent in a shot glass and a notebook “labeled ‘Shane and Danae’s Cash [ledger],” an unmarked pill bottle containing Gabapentin pills,

Police later recovered two .5 gram bags of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a report indicates. The bags were turned in by a good Samaritan. Det. Duquette theorized in his report that Finley, who with Harthcock, had been adjacent to a fence during the search, may have tossed the bags over the fence.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble requested $5,000 for Reagan and argued his criminal history justified the amount. Attorney Robert Moriarty, who represented Reagan just for arraignment and bail purposes, argued that facts didn’t support a need for bail.

“I respectfully suggest, judge, that this was not, first of all, the drug bust they were hoping for,” Moriarty said.”Second of all, the fentanyl, the truly dangerous substance here, is found outside and [is] attributable to two other people.”

Moriarty asked that Reagan be let out on personal recognizance.

Judge Hinkle set Reagan’s bail at $2,500, however Hinkle also found Reagan in violation of prior probation and ordered him held.

Going forward, attorney Casey Dobel was assigned to Reagan’s case.

Preble requested $2,500 bail for Harthcock and cited a criminal history that included narcotics convictions as justification.

Dobel, represented Harthcock solely for arraignment and bail purposes, asked that he be released on personal recognizance.

Dobel noted a police report states Harthcock was arrested due to his alleged homelessness and that the arrest was used to ensure he was present in court.

According to a report, both Finley and Harthcock are alleged to be homeless even though addresses are given for each of them.

“I have known of Harthcock and [Finley] throughout my time as a police officer on Martha’s Vineyard,” Duquette’s report states. “I know both of them to consistently be considered homeless…I believe Harthcock and [Finley] will not appear in court unless they are physically arrested.”

Dobel argued Harthcock shouldn’t be punished simply because he is of limited means.

“I would also respectfully suggest this police report, it takes a big swing and it does not back up all that it promises to deliver,” Dobel said. “Clearly they were looking for more than what they found…”

Dobel said police in the past had hoped to find Harthcock culpable of being a trafficking “kingpin” but have failed to do so.

Dobel said $2,500 was “quite unaffordable for him” and suggested even $500 would be too much.

Hinkle set Harthcock’s bail at $1,000.

Moriarty was assigned as Harthcock’s lawyer going forward.

Moriarty was appointed solely to represent Finley on arraignment and bail.

While Preble sought $2,500 bail for Finley, Hinkle appeared swayed by Moriarty’s arguments that Finley had a relatively mild criminal history and that despite being called homeless, Finley had strong community ties and would show up for her court appointments.

Hinkle released Finley on personal recognizance. Finley’s lawyer going forward left to be determined at her next court appearance.