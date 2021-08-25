A day at the fair Ag Fair photos tell the story of the 159th annual Agricultural Fair. By The Martha's Vineyard Times - August 25, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print 1 of 23 Kids are all-in in this youth division tug of war contest. — Jeremy Driesen Kids get a kick out of feeding the horses. — Jeremy Driesen Coming down the big slide. — Jeremy Driesen Catherine Koch focuses on the prize. — Jeremy Driesen Lillianna Grillo at the Island Autism booth, playing with the mud sink display by Monarch Studio. — Jeremy Driesen An alpaca remains still for a portrait. — Jeremy Driesen Buck Shank, Ellen Biskis, and Don Groover perform under the Music Tent. — Jeremy Driesen A tilt-a-whirl was one of the many carnival rides. — Jeremy Driesen Melissa Vincent working the Hot Cakes. — Jeremy Driesen Mac Schilcher in the shucking contest. — Jeremy Driesen Lindsey and Josh Scott enjoy a break on the bleachers. — Jeremy Driesen A couple of motorcycle riders at the fair. — Jeremy Driesen A young cow in the born at the Ag Fair. — Jeremy Driesen Men's division tug of war has the competitors leaning. — Jeremy Driesen Keira Knight hugs her mom as Big Bird looks on. — Jeremy Driesen Even the littlest fairgoers needed some shade last Saturday. — Jeremy Driesen Acacia Lima climbing the tower. — Jeremy Driesen Even parents got into the action at the game booths. — Jeremy Driesen Melissa Pereira goes for the prize. — Jeremy Driesen Trying a hand at the baseball throw. — Jeremy Driesen Dock Dance Band — Jeremy Driesen Christopher Lyons and Rachel Baumrin take a break from the action. — Jeremy Driesen Wood sculpture by Wayne DeMoranville. — Jeremy Driesen