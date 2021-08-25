Coming up in September at the Chilmark library

Are you working on a picture book, Middle-Grade, Young Adult story, or nonfiction for young people? Or have you always wanted to? Join the Chilmark library’s monthly virtual group, Writing for Young People, and share your work, critique, and discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s marketplace.

The group meets next on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 pm. All levels are welcome. This writing group is facilitated by Tracy Thorpe, programs coordinator at the Chilmark library who has an MFA in creative writing for young people from Lesley University.

Poet Donald Nitchie leads a Poetry Drop In workshop on Wednesdays, Sept. 15 and 22, at 4 pm with the Chilmark library. Nitchie has led all types of writing workshops on the Island and began the popular poetry workshop in 2018. His poetry collection, “Driving Lessons,” was published in 2008. All levels and abilities are invited to participate.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 pm, the Chess Club meets outdoors at both the Chilmark and Vineyard Haven libraries. If you’re looking for a partner, a challenge or a new move, this group is for you. Facilitated by Bill McCarthy, chess coach at the regional high school, all ages and abilities are welcome to participate.

For more information or Zoom invites for any of these programs, contact Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org or call 508-645-3360.