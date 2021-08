Donald H. Lyons, 94, of West Tisbury, died at his home on August 24, 2021. He was the husband of Joan L. Merry.

A funeral service for Donald will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5 pm at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory can be made to Grace Episcopal Church Mission and Outreach, P.O. Box 1197, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

The story of Don will be told at a later date.

For online tributes and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.