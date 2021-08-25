Edgartown: Film festival and regatta

August is winding down and summer, as we know it, is coming to a close. Didn’t it just start or is that my imagination? Actually, this summer has gone by at a moderate pace for me, unlike many other summers. I’ve worked. I’ve played. I’ve relaxed. I’ve tried to avoid traffic and crowds. I consider it a success. And unlike in previous years, I feel pretty comfortable about heading back into school next week. Usually, I have angst and anxiety about going back. This year, I’m not feeling it. Not yet anyway. I suppose it could change but really, I feel like last year was so hard and we all had to shift and pivot so much that no matter what happens, this year has to be easier. Right?

I am most thankful that Henri changed paths this weekend and spared our little Island from a direct hit of wind and rain. I’m never disappointed when a hurricane misses us, though I do like a nice storm day, if the storm is gentle. It’s like having a snow day in August. You don’t have to do anything and you have a forced day off. This weekend, we hosted a dog from Sandy Paws Rescue, a Cane Corso named King. Ashley Medeiros, owner of Sandy Paws, wanted to get all the doggies out of the kennel in case the storm was bad and they lost power and we got all 100 pounds of King in our tiny house. Foster McGee was not a fan of having another dog around, especially one that large. And King bonded with me very quickly, another strike against him in Foster’s book. Foster doesn’t like to share. With a heavy heart I brought him back to the rescue Monday morning, after a couple days of snuggles and dog kisses. He’s an amazing dog and if Foster approved, I’d for sure keep him myself. But as it stands, he is available for adoption through Sandy Paws Rescue. Someone with breed experience is preferred.

Friday night is the M.V. Disability Film Festival at the drive-in at the YMCA. They will be screening “Crip Camp.” Per the website, “In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities made life-changing discoveries at a ramshackle summer camp in the Catskills. This exuberant, Oscar-nominated film reveals how a revolution blossomed, igniting a landmark movement. This film will be shown with closed captioning. An audio description track is available upon request. Gates open at 7 pm. A pre-recorded community conversation led by disability rights advocate and film subject Judy Heumann, and advocate and filmmaker Jim LeBrecht, begins at 7:40 pm. The film begins at approximately 8 pm. Click the driveinmv.com link for more information and to purchase tickets.”

The 31st Annual Oar and Paddle Regatta will be on Sunday, August 29, from 9 am until 12 pm at the Little Bridge. The cost to enter is $50 per participant and the money goes to Friends of Sengekontacket to help keep our waters clean and protected. Anyone can be part of this family friendly event and kids and dogs are encouraged to join the fun. Island Spirit Kayak helps organize the event and does have some paddle boards and kayaks available for an additional donation to Friends of Sengekontacket. You can register at islandspiritkayak.com to be part of the fun.

The Farm Institute is offering farm tours with meadow hayrides on Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31, at 10 am. The tour includes 30 minutes walking around the main campus and barns, followed by a hayride to see the Katama plains. Pre-registration is encouraged at thetrustees.org/event/65862/, as space is limited. This is a weather contingent program and will not run in inclement weather.

You can take an Edgartown Tree Tour on Sept. 1 at 6 pm, with Polly Hill Arboretum’s grounds manager/arborist, Ian Jochems, and enjoy an informative and fun evening of a walking tour of the many glorious mature trees of Edgartown. This event is sponsored by Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping and costs $20, $15 for PHA members. Registration is required and can be done through the PHA website, pollyhillarboretum.org.

That’s about it for now. COVID numbers continue to rise so please stay safe. Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep some distance between yourself and others. You know the drill. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.