Veteran’s Corner

Return to in-person Veterans Town Hall Meetings

The Providence VA Medical Center (VAMC) and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Providence Regional Office (VBA RO) are returning to in-person joint Veterans Town Hall Meetings at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

The Veterans Town Hall Meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4 pm. Leadership from the Providence VAMC, VBA RO, and the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs will provide updates and respond to questions from the audience during the meeting.

“Veterans, patients, caregivers, and community partners are all welcome to attend our town hall meeting, get an update on veterans healthcare and benefits, and ask questions,” said Larry Connell, director of the Providence VA Medical Center.