Sometimes all it takes is a fluffy sign in the sky.

In a moment of hopeful pareidolia while swimming at Eastville Beach Thursday evening, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici noticed a heart shaped cloud floating above the ocean and snapped a picture. A Medflight had just flown overhead.

“She viewed this as a sign of hope for our hardworking team,” the hospital’s newsletter read. “Thanks and appreciation to everyone!”