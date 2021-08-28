Moped and SUV involved in crash

1 of 4

A moped was involved in a crash with a Lexus SUV in Chilmark on South Road near the intersection of Stonewood Lane Saturday afternoon.

The road was closed at Alley’s General Store and at the scene there was debris on the roadway, though some residents on the road were allowed past the detour to get to their homes. The road, after being closed for about two hours, reopened just after 2:30 pm.

There was at least one ambulance at the scene and State Police have joined local police to help with the investigation.

Another vehicle involved in the crash, a Lexus, was observed being lifted onto a flatbed truck. A damaged moped was also on the back of that tow vehicle.

There are no details on injuries at this time.