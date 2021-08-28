West Tisbury euthanizes Stella

The West Tisbury Animal Control Department has euthanized Stella, a female German shepherd, following a July select board order. Stella allegedly bit people in July and December and was put down on Aug. 26, according to West Tisbury Animal Control Officer Anthony Cordray. Stella’s owners appealed the select board euthanasia order in Edgartown District Court through a magistrate’s hearing but the appeal failed, Cordray said. Stella’s owners could have taken further action with the court but didn’t, Cordray said.