Chilmark: Final softball game

Another moped accident and another tragic death in Chilmark. Perhaps mopeds should be banned from Island roads that lack shoulders. My heart goes out to all involved and their loved ones.

We made it to Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Besides Monday closing hours are changing, please note Cronig’s is now closed on Sundays, while mid-Island is open 8 am to 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven location is 7 am to 7 pm. The Chilmark General Store hours are now 8 am to 6 pm (no sandwiches after 3 pm) and when I know what their hours are after Labor Day, I will share them on Facebook. The Galley serves food from 11 am to 4 pm and ice cream until 9 pm. State Road is take-out only, Wednesday to Sunday from 4:30 to 9 pm. Fantzye Bagels moves from State Road pick-ups back to the Kitchen Porch on Sunday, Sept. 12. Be prepared, hours are shortening as skeleton crews are working overtime, treat others as you’d like to be treated.

Schools open on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The last Chilmark Flea is Saturday, Sept. 11.

Leigh Smith continues to recover from a fall last month at home; send her your good wishes at P.O. Box 2527, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Leigh and an administrator from my childhood elementary school attended Smith College together, continuing to travel along with other Smith graduates for many years. I can’t even remember how this connection between us first came up. We all wish you good healing, Leigh.

Tim Boland, executive director of Polly Hill Arboretum, leads a guided walk at Quansoo Farm on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 to 11 am. Please RSVP by emailing Susan Hughes at hughes@sheriffsmeadow.org or calling 508-693-5207.

Isaac Blaise Hurwitz is lucky to work in the studio his grandfather Dr. Al Hurwitz, art educator and author, built and lived in on Hewing Field in Chilmark. Isaac is hosting a one-day exhibit at the Tisbury Water Works off State Road in Vineyard Haven, on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 3 to 8 pm. See his latest paintings in “Source,” an exhibit curated by his mentor and art teacher at MVRHS, Janet Frame.

Sunday morning Flanders Field softball celebrated with a double header that featured the traditional end-of-season award ceremony held between games as commissioner Hans Solmssen presented the MVP award to Charly Weiss for her outstanding play, great sportspersonship, and tireless commitment to the game. She and her husband, Larry, and their two boys, Hunter and Tanner, have been the heart and soul of Chilmark softball for many years. Commissioner Caleb Caldwell presented the vaunted Howie Hustle award to Jim Feiner, acknowledged for his good sportspersonship, plus key defensive prowess (caught three pop fouls in one game). Commissioner Sig Van Raan presented a new award, the Kerouac Award (most hits on the road), to Ed Eger, a veteran player who continues to demonstrate amazing power to right field. Sig also presented a unique award (akin to a lifetime achievement award), the “OY” award, to acknowledge the long-suffering lamentations of Jason Balaban, one of the better fielders and always a great hitter. In conclusion, all three commissioners presented rookie awards to future stars Hunter Weiss, Roman Nico, Adam Burby, Theo (grandson of Joel Bleier), and to a young man named Gustavo who, in his first game, made an immediate impression with fielding and blazing speed. Sig added, “During these uncertain times, the Sunday morning softball game has become such an important, consistent and reassuring ritual among the friends and families who take part. It is a reminder of what really sustains us during uncertain and difficult times.” The final softball game of the 2021 season will be played Sunday, Sept. 5. All are welcome at the 7:30 am warm-up, and games begin by 8 am.

Rosh Hashanah services will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 8, from 9:30 am to noon at the Tabernacle. All are welcome who have proof of vaccination and masks. See mvhc.us/hhd-2021.html to register for in-person or for webinar attendance.

The Chilmark and other Island libraries host art historian Mallory Mortillaro on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 pm, when she discusses finding a bust of Napoleon she believed to be by Auguste Rodin, and the year of research and authentication of a work lost since the 1930s. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. Remember the library is closed now Sundays and Mondays. For more info contact the library at 508-645-3360 or chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

MV BLM In-person/zoom Sunday vigils at Beetlebung Corner (on the library lawn) are at 10:30 am. All are welcome. Stay informed, write to mvyblm@gmail.com.

Paul Doherty’s scenic photography exhibit at the Martha’s Vineyard Bank at Beetlebung Corner continues through Sept. 9. Glad to see he enjoyed his opening and sorry I could not be there.

Check out “People You Know and People You Don’t Know,” an exhibit of paintings by Brooke Adams, Robert Davies, and Kara Taylor through Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Kara Taylor Gallery on South Road.

Stop by the Field Gallery if you haven’t checked out Jennifer Christy’s new paintings.

Goat Yoga, indigo dye days and more happening at Native Earth Teaching Farm, see nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Peaked Hill Studio yoga and footwork classes continue the same schedule as summer, see PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with bit.ly/2QOaWp1.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.