Family responds to Chilmark camp report

The civil rights attorney for the family of a 9-year-old Black boy at the center of a July 29 incident at Chilmark Community Center camp calls the attack reminiscent of a lynching.

Sophia Hall, supervising attorney for Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, was responding to the release of a six-page report by the Chilmark Town Affairs Committee, which oversees the camp. That report concludes there was no evidence of “overt racism” in the incident where two white boys, 8 and 9, put a tent strap around the neck of the Black boy.

“It’s impossible to ignore that the victim was one of few children of color, in a town that is predominantly white, and staff that’s predominantly white,” Hall told The Times. “The attack itself is reminiscent of lynching, even if they don’t know what it means.”

The family statement points out that even the camp’s report indicates this incident was not the first warning sign of other bullying incidents by the same white campers. “In addition to what is disclosed in the report, the family of the Black child also reported another bullying incident by the white camper, referred to as ‘Camper Z,’ that occurred only one week prior to the attack, and where he referred to the Black child as a ‘stinky rat,’ as well as kicked and pushed him,” a statement released on behalf of the family by Hall states.

Hall told The Times the family had hoped to have a meeting with the other families involved, but that never materialized. They disagree with the committee’s finding that race was not a factor. “There is often a fine line between bullying and discrimination, particularly at this age,” Hall said. “They are really intertwined, and treating them as separate was not helpful in this case, and should not be a blueprint for how the camp operates moving forward.”

In the statement and during a phone interview, Hall said that the family is calling upon the Martha’s Vineyard camp to enact a full range of meaningful reforms. “Despite the release of the report, it’s concerning to the family that there appear to be quite a few holes in terms of procedure, protocol, and training in place — or the lack thereof — to avoid this incident for their child,” Hall told The Times. “There were concerns that they had to wait 30 days after this traumatic event to get any in-depth information from the center on how this transpired, and why it transpired.”

Hall said that delay resulted in a missed opportunity. “It was really important to them to be able to sit down with other families and understand how this came to pass,” she said. “They were hoping for a restorative justice circle that would allow some sort of silver lining or level of understanding.”

The family would like this incident to become a catalyst for change to establish protocols for anti-bullying and anti-harassment, she said.

“This is a really unfortunate event. This was really a disturbing attack. And from my client’s perspective, they didn’t think they’d ever have to encounter something like this,” Hall said. As a civil rights attorney, Hall has seen many cases of discrimination. “An incident involving children so young is rare, and it adds to the thoughts for the need of systemic changes,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that these families couldn’t sit down and talk about these incidents and how there could be improvement for everyone.”

As for comments made by the father of one of the white boys to The Times that race was not a factor, Hall said that rather than point fingers, it would have been more productive to have the families sit down and move forward. “That’s all my clients ever wanted,” she said.

The family’s statement goes on to suggest that external experts should be brought in to advise the center in developing new protocols. Additionally, the center should think critically about how to better diversify staff, counselors and campers, according to the statement.

“It cannot be ignored that our child was one of the few children of color at this camp,” said the victim’s mother in the statement. “No parent should have to receive a call telling them that their child was attacked with a strap tied around his neck. Our child’s traumatic experience should cause the Chilmark community to take a close look at the need for reforms with real teeth.”