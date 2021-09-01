Oak Bluffs: Concert at P.A. Club

“Of all the seasons, autumn offers the most to man and requires the least of him.” So said Hal Borland, American naturalist (1900-78), according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. I think we all are looking forward to the fall. Hopefully we will not continue to be overwhelmed by cars speeding or impatiently blowing their horns while stuck in traffic, shortages of everything from food to cleaning supplies while still trying, very hard, to stay calm, sensible, and kind. And worst of all, so many traffic accidents from bikes, cars, and mopeds. Our hearts go out to the families of the latest victims of a moped accident. We are so very sorry to all.

But we have to be aware that a lot of the problems caused by too many people, cars, and mopeds will still extend into our fall and winter. Remain thankful that we have been spared some of the horrible weather conditions that have caused so much destruction and death to the Southern coastal towns and the Western states. And of course keep wearing masks and be cautious.

Sometime between the hours of 12:30 and 3 am on Wednesday someone shot a pellet gun through two of my living room windows, completely destroying them, scattering glass splinters into the furniture and rugs. The police were very quick to respond and spent several hours searching the room and the yards for clues and came up with some evidence and are still investigating. I posted this information on Facebook to request that anyone who happened to have a surveillance camera on my street to please review the footage to see if they spotted anything suspicious or cars at that time. Would you believe I got over 200 responses? Some were just to say how sorry they were but a few had some good ideas. I now have to deal with purchasing two windows not covered by insurance. No one was hurt, even though the chair that got glass all over was the one I usually sit in, sometimes early in the morning. So thanks to all who helped, and hopefully the shooter will get the mental health assistance they obviously need as this behavior is, in my opinion, borderline psychopathic.

Pat Law’s band ESP will be playing at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 9 pm-ish. Please come to enjoy an evening of lovely music with Pat on vocals, Ed Mederios on guitar and vocals, Merrily Fenner on bass and piano, and Peter Knight on drums.

Oak Bluffs School re-opens on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8:15 am. Masks are mandated for all. Kindergarten attends until noon, while all other classes are dismissed at 2:40 pm.

Rosh Hashanah starts on the evening of Monday, Sept. 6, and ends on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 8. Peace to all.

We send birthday smiles to Pam Melrose who celebrated on August 30, Our Reliable Market proprietor Robert Pacheco on Sept. 3, Judy Cunniffe and Rachel Seiman on Sept. 5, Skylar Hall on the 6th, Holly Hawks and Susan Phillips on the 7th, and Gina Patti on Sept. 9.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.