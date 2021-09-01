Public hearing set for hunting regulation amendments

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will hold a public hearing on Sept. 28 at 9:30 am about quail and pheasant hunting regulation changes. The public hearing will be held via a Zoom webinar, and will occur after the Fisheries and Wildlife board’s monthly meeting.

The proposed regulations include the establishment of a permit for hunting quail and pheasants, elimination of the seasonal bag limit on these birds, removal of the roosters-only restrictions, and the elimination of the hunter registration process for pheasant hunting at Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area in Newbury.

Martha’s Vineyard has its own populations of quail and ringneck pheasants, according to Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary education coordinator Liz Dengenis.

The meeting can be accessed through the DFW website. Due to filing requirements, the Fisheries and Wildlife board must vote on the proposed amendments at the closing of the hearing. In turn, there will be no comment period after the hearing. To send in comments before the hearing, email the assistant to the director, Susan Sacco, at susan.sacco@mass.gov or by writing to 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581.