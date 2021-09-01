West Brookfield woman killed in moped crash

Hannah Malany lozzo, 20, of West Brookfield has been identified as the woman killed in Saturday’s moped crash on South Road in Chilmark, according to Chilmark Police.

The 20-year-old driver of the moped, who was airlifted to a Rhode Island Hospital, was not identified by police. His condition is unknown, though police described his injuries as severe.

According to an obituary, Iozzo was on a family vacation on Martha’s Vineyard. She is survived by her mother, Heidi Murry, and her husband, Adam of West Brookfield.

Iozzo was a 2019 graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton where she studied electrical, according to the obituary. She was a third year electrical apprentice with the Local Union 96. “Hannah enjoyed cheerleading, running track, giraffes, and the color purple,” her obituary states.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:58 am Saturday in the area of Stonewood Lane, police said. “Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2016 Lexus RX 350 (Vehicle 1) was traveling east on South Road. A 2018 Genuine Venture moped (Vehicle 2), was traveling west on South Road past Stonewood Lane and veered into the eastbound travel lane, crossing the double yellow line and colliding with the Lexus on the front driver side of the vehicle. Both occupants of the moped were thrown to the side of the road.”

The SUV was driven by a 79-year-old male from Edgartown who was not identified by police. A 77-year-old Edgartown woman was a passenger in the SUV. They were uninjured in the crash. The moped was rented at Kings Rentals in Oak Bluffs.

On Saturday, South Road was closed for two hours. Traffic was detoured at Alley’s General Store in West Tisbury and at another point in Chilmark while police, firefighters, and ambulance personnel dealt with the scene.

Martha’s Vineyard Commissioner Ben Robinson told The Times he witnessed the accident. Robinson said he was driving on South Road, headed down-Island, and saw two mopeds approaching a car right in front of his. The moped was close to the centerline, he noted. Robinson said when the moped made contact with the SUV both passengers were thrown from it.

“I immediately stopped my car and jumped out,” Robinson said. “You could tell the moped driver was conscious, moving, and then the other wasn’t. So I rushed to try to aid her.”

Robinson said the woman was thrown “a good distance.” Both the man and woman appeared badly hurt, Robinson said. Robinson said he saw helmets at the scene, but he couldn’t recall if the people on the moped had been wearing them.

Robinson said a firefighter or EMT was in nearby traffic, and immediately rendered aid and mustered help. Robinson also said someone whom he described as a California ER doctor was also in nearby traffic, and went to work on the male moped operator. Despite a series of heroic efforts, Robinson said, paramedics were unable to revive the woman.

The man was airlifted to a Rhode Island hospital, while the woman was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by Tri-Town ambulance and pronounced dead, according to police.

When a Times reporter arrived on the scene, debris remained on the roadway, and the moped and Lexus had yet to be removed. Some residents who lived near to the accident scene were allowed past the cordon to get to their homes. After being closed for about two hours, South Road reopened just after 2:30 pm.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section (CARS) responded to the incident site on Sunday, August 29, 2021 to gather the data necessary for a reconstruction report. The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.