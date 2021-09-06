Vineyard COVID cases drop

For the second consecutive week, the number of COVID-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard went down. There were no new clusters reported, one week after there were four new ones confirmed.

The Island boards of health reported there were 62 positive test results for COVID-19 last week, a drop from 79 the week before and 97 two weeks before that. The Island saw a significant increase in cases for the month of August with 311 cases in a four-week period.

The majority of last week’s positive results were in individuals between 20 and 40 years old — with 18 cases in individuals 20-29 and 17 cases in individuals 30-39. There were five cases among children younger than 10.

The Island has now had 2,036 total number of cases since the pandemic started in March of 2020 and there have been 19 clusters overall. The Delta variant has been confirmed in six of nine cases tested.

Of the 62 confirmed cases, 41 were at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 16 were at TestMV, 3 were reported by the Wampanoag Tribe, and 2 were from other providers. Of the new cases, 33 were symptomatic, five were asymptomatic, and the status of 24 was unknown. There were 27 individuals who were fully vaccinated, 20 were unvaccinated, and 15 were unknown.

There were also three probable cases based on over the counter tests

As of August 27, the hospital has administered a total of 24,948 COVID tests. Of those, 1,384 were positive and 23,456 were negative.

The TestMV site has administered a total of 42,573 COVID tests. Of those, 469 were positive, and 42,104 were negative.

The town of Aquinnah has administered 656 tests, with four positive results.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

There were 18 positive tests reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, from a total of 16,122 tested during the last school year.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.