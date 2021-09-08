Board of health to redefine bedrooms

The Tisbury Board of Health has scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 pm to review amendments and additions to the board’s regulations defining what constitutes a bedroom, prohibitions on additional bedrooms in the Lagoon Pond district of critical planning concern (DCPC), and a change in occupancy in the coastal district. The full text of the proposed regulation changes is available on the town’s website.

Due to ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the public hearing will be held virtually. To join Zoom meeting, enter ID: 995 1965 0211 and Passcode: 872241. To join the meeting by phone, call 646-876-9923.