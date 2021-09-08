Chilmark: Outdoor multi-arts event

School is back in session. I wonder how full the Island will feel off-season this fall? So many to thank for their time this summer so the rest of us could ease into family, friends, the topsy-turvy time of year, but this year was different. As we settled into the fabric of summer, the Delta unraveling began. Lucky again to miss devastating storms and enjoy clear skies, dry weather and perfect sunsets before Labor Day. I represented the Cleaveland House Poets at the Artisans Fair, grateful for welcome company and many faces I have not seen in countless months, besides selling a few poetry books. Though Phyllis Meras looks forward to her favorite season, “Winter,” I’m relishing every last summer moment. Though the onset of hunting season changes the many trails and walks I enjoy.

If you want to keep up on the Coalition to Create the M.V. Housing Bank, sign up and learn more at ccmvhb.org.

Chilmark is celebrating Emergency Preparedness Month with daily tips; sign up for local news at chilmarkma.gov/subscribe.

Alley’s General Store had a soft opening over the holiday weekend, opening up with about 50 percent of their inventory, still missing are most hardwares, the garden center, and a new fresh fruit and vegetable stand, besides soon to offer sandwiches and prepared foods. Their store hours are Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm, and Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm. Lucky for me they had white popping corn. The store looks fantastic while keeping the flavor of what we know and love.

Cronig’s mid-Island is open 8 am to 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven location is 7 am to 7 pm, both locations Monday to Saturday, closed Sunday. The Chilmark General Store hours are 8 am to 6 pm for now, no sandwiches after 3 pm. The Galley hours are 11 am to 3 pm. Chilmark Tavern is open for take-out Thursday to Monday from 5 to 8:30 pm with outdoor dining Friday and Saturday only, reservations suggested. Grey Barn farm stand is closed Tuesdays, pastries available Thursday to Sunday, Wednesday to Monday hours are 8am to 5pm. The West Tisbury Farmers Markets continues Wednesdays and Saturdays through October 30. The last Chilmark Flea is Saturday, Sept. 11. Larsen’s says their hours will change sometime after Sept. 13, but continue 9 am to 7 pm for now. Menemsha Fish Market is open 9 am to sundown Monday, Tuesday, and Friday; open 10 am to sundown on Saturday and Sunday; 9 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

The last Sunday morning Flanders Field softball game of the season was the usual Labor Day weekend low turnout, yet these enthusiastic and spirited players improvised a game where right field was a foul ball and the shortstop, Ross, played for both teams. Hans Solmssen’s team prevailed over Peter Haplerin’s team 5-4. The game was well played with sparkling defense and timely hitting on both sides.

The hilarity did not stop as Joel Greenberg brought a third base sensibility to first base as he made stupendous plays at first. Jason Balaban, true to form for his winning the “OY” award last week, avoided injury despite maniacal behavior while his daughter, Sophie, in her usual supportive way offered pinpoint coaching advice like “Stop doing that Dad.” Sig van Raan signed off saying, “It was a fun season. In the time of pandemic, amidst uncertainty, and dystopian anxiety, a field of dreams, down a dirt road in Chilmark, became a place of memories, of laughter, joy, and just old-fashioned, good-time fun. Enough memories to carry through to another summer of Sunday morning softball.”

Pathways Arts is hosting an outdoor multi-arts event on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 pm at the Tisbury Waterworks with performances by Tessa Permar (some of you may remember her from Chilmark Chocolates), Jesse Keller Jason, Island Hip Hop, Holly Nadler, Niki Patton, and musicians Mark Granfeld and Jeremy Berlin. Masks advised. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org/.

The Chilmark library welcomes you to join the Writing for Young People group meeting Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. The library is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more info contact the library at 508-645-3360 or chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

MV BLM in-person/Zoom Sunday vigils at Beetlebung Corner (on the library lawn) are at 10:30 am. All are welcome. Stay informed, write to mvyblm@gmail.com.

Goat Yoga, indigo dye days and more happening at Native Earth Teaching Farm, see nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Mollie Doyle Yoga is on a break until mid month. Peaked Hill Studio yoga and Foot Work classes continue, see PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.