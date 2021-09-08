The West Tisbury library hosts an outdoor poetry reading from the recent anthology “From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod and the Islands Through Poetry” on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3 pm. This new book contains 118 contemporary poems which meld the outer and interior landscapes of the Cape and Islands so that the reader discovers, a press release from the library describes, “the spirit of a place that calls us home.” Not only do these poems converse with one another, the release says, they are also poems that could not have been written about anywhere else. Poets represented in the book range from the well-known, including Mary Oliver and Stanley Kunitz, to lesser-known and up-and-coming.

The reading will be hosted by Island poet Donald Nitchie, who will be joined by the three editors of the book — Alice Kociemba, Robin Smith-Johnson, and Rich Yeomans. Also expected to attend and read is MV Times film reviewer Brooks Robards, as well as other Island and Cape poets whose work is in the anthology.

The reading will end with an open mic. If you want to read at this event, email calliopepoetryanthology@gmail.com and copy Donald Nitchie at banjonews@comcast.net, who is organizing the reading.

Kociemba is founding director of Calliope Poetry and the author of “Bourne Bridge (Turning Point, 2016).” She was guest editor of Common Threads, the poetry discussion project of Mass Poetry, in 2015 and 2016.

Smith-Johnson teaches at Cape Cod Community College. She is the author of two books of poetry: “Dream of the Antique Dealer’s Daughter” (Word Poetry, 2013) and “Gale Warnings” (Finishing Line Press, 2016), as well as being a co-founder of the Steeple Street Poets in Mashpee.

Youmans is the associate director of Calliope Poetry. His books include “Under a Gulls Wing: Poems & Photographs of the Jersey Shore” (co-edited with Frank Finale) and “Shore Stories: An Anthology of the Jersey Shore,” both published by Down the Shore Publishing.

Nitchie, who leads the Poetry Drop-in writing sessions on the Vineyard, has four poems in the anthology. His poetry chapbook “Driving Lessons” came out in 2007

This event meets in-person on the library lawn. No sign-up is required to attend, and the poetry reading is free and open to the public. Anthologies will be for sale at the reading. Because it is an outdoor event, a rain date of Oct. 9 is planned.