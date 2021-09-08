Select board updated on Memorial Wharf project

Longtime dock builder Steve Ewing, who is also town moderator, updated the Edgartown select board on the progress of the Memorial Wharf rebuilding project. “This is going to happen pretty soon,” Ewing said.

The project will replace portions of the wharf and pier that have reached the end of their service life, and provide maintenance to other structural elements that need service.

The $3.5 million project includes $2.5 million that was approved by town voters through a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion at 2021 town meeting, and $1 million through a state Seaport Economic Council Grant.

In August, Ewing said former Edgartown procurement officer Juliet Mulinare was hired as clerk of the works for the project.

Anglers participating in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby will have about a week to fish from the wharf before it’s cordoned with fencing and contractor BTT Marine brings in barges and gets to work, Ewing said: “After all is said and done, the job is probably going to start right around the 20th of September.”

The top part of the wharf or pavilion will be moved to the parking lot, Ewing said: “That’ll be interesting.”

After that, Ewing said, new pilings will be driven.

“How about the finish?” board chair Michael Donaroma asked.

“That’ll be Memorial Day, hopefully,” Ewing said. “We’re going to keep on top of this, Mike, you know we really are. We’re going to get a good product. That’s the bottom line.”

“Nice,” Donaroma said.