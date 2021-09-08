So you want to be an actor?

A film billed as being set in a post-pandemic world is looking for actors and actresses to appear in the movie, according to a press release.

The open casting call for “Heartworm” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 5 pm, at the Tisbury Amphitheater. The film will be shot on Martha’s Vineyard this fall.

According to the release, no acting experience is required, and no appointment is necessary.

“‘Heartworm’ is set in a post-pandemic world dependent on NeuraLife technology, a virtual platform where all human interaction takes place,” the release states. “It follows a bereaved mother battling to bring her grief-stricken husband back to reality and escape the confines of NeuraLife’s fabricated world. It examines what humanity stands to lose if we don’t confront our addiction to technology.”

The movie is being filmed by Miriam Ditchfield Arens, who also filmed the short “Day 90,” tackling the repercussions of the opioid epidemic, on the Island. “Her goal is to make ‘Heartworm’ as much of a community production as possible,” the release states. “So far, she is collaborating with the M.V. Film Festival, Vineyard Arts Project, Morning Glory Farm, TestMV, Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, and many individuals Island-wide.”

The small production crew includes Ditchfield Arens as co-writer, producer, and director, and her husband Mitchell as co-writer and cinematographer. The main cast (see profile below) are coming in from New York and L.A., but they plan to cast the supporting roles locally.

“The featured cast is Amber Gray, a Tony-nominated actress for ‘Hadestown’; Juan Riedinger, of ‘Narcos,’ ‘Good Behavior,’ and ‘The Romeo Section’; Lillias White, a two-time Tony awardwinning actress and musical phenom; and Audrey Moore, of ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Godless,’ and ‘Audrey Helps Actors.’

For more information, visit heartwormthefilm.com, and for questions, contact miriamlarens@gmail.com.