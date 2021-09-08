To the Editor:

Alley’s is back, thanks to obvious dedication and hard work. It’s still a general store (the Island’s oldest retail business, dating back to 1858), but this is a new, improved version that nevertheless manages to continue a fine tradition. You will find it a real pleasure to explore the store, whether you are shopping or showing houseguests around the Island, because this is something that should be added to the list of sights to see. Welcome back, Alley’s — we’ve missed you!

Linda Levy

Chilmark