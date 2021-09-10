Rain overwhelms sewage pumping station

1 of 4

A deluge of rain on Thursday overwhelmed a town pumping station, sending groundwater into the town’s wastewater system and causing a foul odor in the area between The Times office at 30 Beach Road and Five Corners as a result.

The powerful rain storm dumped 2.63 inches of rain, according to Thomas Hodgson, a weather watcher with Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network (CoCoRaHS). Beach Road was flooded in the area of Five Corners with vehicles looking more like boats as they passed through the standing water.

The same storm dumped as much as 6 inches of rain in Chatham, according to CoCoRaHS data.

On Friday morning, town administrator Jay Grande told The Times via email that town wastewater superintendent Jared Meader would issue a full report on the incident Friday afternoon.

“The wastewater dept. was notified yesterday afternoon that there was a strong smell of sewage on Beach Road and they responded immediately and found that the pump chamber behind Citgo Gas station was not pumping,” Grande wrote, referring to what is now a Synergy gas station outside XtraMart on Beach Road. “This chamber handles several business[es] and has two sewer ejection pumps that transfer the waste usage from the buildings to the town’s main collection system pipes. The pumps could not keep up with the amount of intake water. The preliminary finding is that a sub-pump was connected to the town chamber. This sub-pump was pumping groundwater into the chamber at a rate that the town pumps could not keep up with.”

Friday morning there was a work crew digging into the pavement outside the gas station. The road is fully accessible to passing traffic with the assistance of traffic cones and a detail officer on the scene.

Grande applauded the efforts of town workers responding to Thursday’s incident.

“…I and the select board wish to express our thanks to all town and private personnel who responded under extremely bad conditions yesterday,” Grande wrote. “They averted a larger problem by their quick and decisive response. Again, I am so pleased with the performance of everyone involved.”