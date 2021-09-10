Sponsored:Real Estate Confidential: September Again

1 of 7

After the year we have seen in real estate, what is happening as we enter our busiest season? Few new listings are coming on the market, tenants are moving out, providing easier-to-see properties, and sales continue at a brisk pace.

Martha’s Vineyard is the definition of Island beauty yet surprisingly few properties have locations that allow you to get up in the morning with your coffee and walk onto the beach. But struggle no more. Even with a very reduced inventory, there are a fair number of choices for waterfront living. As sales continue this fall at a still-brisk pace, the median price for a waterfront home to date this year is $4,612,500. The last time I reviewed beachfront homes here I had a fair number under four million dollars; although a few remain, those days may have come and gone.

Many beachfront properties remain as they were decades ago — simple unheated cottages built into the dunes. Part of what makes Martha’s Vineyard an ideal location to look for a home is the fact that it is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. As with any real estate purchase, considering the location, and how it fits your family dynamic, is an important consideration. When it comes to Atlantic Ocean properties on Martha’s Vineyard each town provides different considerations. Edgartown and Katama will provide easier access to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. West Tisbury gives the option for large expanses of land, possibly the beginnings of your own family farm. Chilmark comes with some of the most beautiful beaches on the east coast.

The stunning waterfront paradise at 8 Jethro Lane in Chilmark provides dramatic views from every room of the north shore, from the Gay Head Lighthouse, over the Elizabeth Islands, to Woods Hole. The property is beautifully manicured and overlooks a private cove and sandy beach. Waterfront values on the rugged, elevated, and protected Vineyard north shore are attracting more interest with sandy beaches and spectacular sunsets — each and every one a unique experience. The property is in the highly desirable 335-acre Spring Point community with 135 acres of common land, 3/4 mile of private beach, two tennis courts and endless dirt roads and trails.

Imagine more than 10,000 square feet of living space in two homes on three private acres minutes from downtown Edgartown, with a private sandy beach and boat access plus a pool, barn and endless sunsets. You have arrived at 8 Tuthill Lane in Edgartown. Sited on three meticulously landscaped acres overlooking Eel Pond and Edgartown Harbor, nearly every room from the five-bedroom main house and four-bedroom guest house enjoys unobstructed water views. The gunite pool and spa provide panoramic water views to while the day away or allows you to spend endless summer hours clamming, kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming and boating.

The brand new waterfront home on West Chop at 733 Main Street has sweeping water views, spectacular sunrises, and a private 143-foot sandy beach and overlooks Vineyard Haven harbor, the East Chop lighthouse, and Nantucket Sound in the distance. The location is superb — close to downtown, Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, Mink Meadows Golf Club, West Chop Club, the 83-acre West Chop Woods nature preserve, and the iconic 1891 West Chop lighthouse. Enjoy the perfect Vineyard views with elegant and serene décor, central air conditioning, and furnishings by Vineyard Decorators — available for purchase separately — this 2,581-square-foot house on .9 acres is ready for immediate occupancy.

So, why do I include a property in this group without direct water frontage? Because the sale of Red Farm in West Tisbury includes ownership of one of the most beautiful and exclusive beaches on Martha’s Vineyard. And, because Red Farm is a magical world that encompasses wild natural beauty, and multiple dwellings overflowing with stories and picturesque antiquity. The sprawling estate combines over 21 private acres of pastoral West Tisbury land and one of the first and oldest English style houses in West Tisbury and is still on the original site. The antique homestead has been carefully renovated preserving the character of exposed framing, the builder’s marks, and the large cooking fireplace with bread oven. The property offers walking trails, exquisite stone walls, an outdoor entertaining area, man-made pond, This spiritual connection to the natural world and days of old is truly embodied by the Red Farm property..

