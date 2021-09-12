Crash Saturday, tree on power lines Sunday

1 of 3

It’s been a tough couple of days on State Road. On Sunday at around 1 pm, a tree branch brought down wires near State Road Restaurant in West Tisbury, according to an eyewitness. Traffic was being diverted through the restaurant parking lot.

West Tisbury Chief Matt Mincone confirmed that a tree branch came down near the intersection of State and North Road. The tree branch broke a nearby utility pole and brought down wires with it, he said. It was reported at 12:30 pm. Crews from MassDOT and Eversource have been called in, according to the chief.

There have been gusty winds throughout the day on Sunday.

Meanwhile, State Road near the Scottish Bakehouse in Tisbury was closed for more than six hours on Saturday night after a vehicle struck a utility pole and sent live wires to the ground. One person was taken to the hospital, though the person’s condition is not known.

The crash occurred just before 6 pm Saturday and the road was not fully reopened until after midnight. Traffic was diverted around the crash site on Lambert’s Cove Road as crews from Eversource worked on the damaged power lines.