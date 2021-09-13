Moped accident injures one in Vineyard Haven

1 of 3

A Vineyard Haven moped accident on Franklin Street sent one person to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Monday afternoon.

Tisbury Police and EMS were on scene when The Times arrived just before 1pm. Tisbury EMS could be seen tending to a woman with a bandaged arm and then loading her into an ambulance. The woman appeared to be part of a group of six people each with their own moped.

Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times it appeared a woman riding a rented moped with other moped riders turned onto Franklin Street from Woodlawn Avenue, did not turn in a tight enough arc, hit the curb, and fell off the moped. No other vehicles were involved, Chief Habekost said, and no citations were issued.

The remaining people in the group motored off on mopeds a few minutes after the ambulance departed. All the people appeared to be wearing helmets. The moped the woman was on was left on the side of the road and picked up by a man in a pickup shortly after police left the scene. Chief Habekost said the moped was rented from a Vineyard moped rental company. The moped the woman fell from, a turquoise Venture made by Genuine Scooter, had a Ride On Moped decal on it.