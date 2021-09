To the Editor:

I would like to thank the kind, honest person who found and turned in my lost Steamship Authority senior card on Labor Day. While it had some value on it, the more important value to me was the reminder that there are a lot of good, caring people holding our society together amid all the acts of self-interest that we see and hear about.

Thank you. I do and will “pay it forward.”

Deborah Edmunds

Edgartown