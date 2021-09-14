Scholarships offered to CNA candidates

Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard is offering full-ride scholarships to candidates interested in pursuing certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), according to a press release.

The scholarship program stems from a high demand for CNAs on the Island. Hospice MV’s program offers individuals the opportunity to get their CNA certificate free of charge, and additionally guarantees a position upon successful completion of the six-week program. The certification training is offered through ACE MV, and takes place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings via Zoom and Saturdays in-person.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to Island residents interested in taking this rewarding career step,” Cathy Wozniak, executive director, said. “Our team is growing to serve the needs of our Island community, and we are looking forward to welcoming our newest team members.”

Candidates will be chosen through an interview process with Hospice MV. Once accepted, candidates will have tuition and books covered by the scholarship. In exchange, awarded candidates agree to work for Hospice MV for one full year.

Those interested in learning more about the scholarship should contact Chantale Patterson at cpatterson@hospiceofmv.org or 508-693-0189. For more information about the training, visit acemv.org/cna.

