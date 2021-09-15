Edgartown: Singin’ in the Rain

Do you ever get stuck in the feeling like you really need a change, but not sure what to change? I’m there right now. Sometimes, if you’re lucky, you can buy some new clothes or get a new hairdo to scratch that itch. Maybe I’m feeling it because it’s fall and people are leaving here and onto other adventures. Maybe it’s because I don’t want summer to fade. Maybe it’s because I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up. Maybe it’s because my girl, Amelia, is moving to Hawaii in less than a month, and I’ll be empty-nesting. Maybe it’s all of the above. At any rate, I feel like something has to give, and it’s not something that a new haircut is going to solve. Although that certainly wouldn’t hurt. I’m still rocking my long COVID hair.

This weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. That could also have a little something to do with my pensive mood, I reckon. That day was so horrifying, and still leaves such gaping wounds for so many. Life as my kids know it was formed by that day. And now they’ve got the ramifications and challenges of a pandemic that seems to be lasting forever.

But there was September 12, 2001, and the many days that followed. We as a society and country came together. We cared about each other. When we saw each other, even complete strangers would talk to each other and hug each other. When we asked how someone was, we actually listened. We supported each other and lifted each other up. I wonder if there is anything that could get us back to that, save a disaster of 9/11 proportions. Certainly the pandemic isn’t doing it. It’s been so politicized that it has only served to get us more staunchly entrenched in our positions. Long and short, I guess I really would just like to breathe again, the big carefree breaths of the days before the pandemic and all the animosity of the past several years. I do so hope we can get back there. And my thoughts to all who lost loved ones or friends back in 2001: My heart goes out to you.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Amy Brown, who turned 93 years old on Sept. 10; my lovely, intelligent, and kind stepdaughter (a term we don’t use in real life — we use daughter. But I use it here for clarification), Kiana Casey, on Sept. 11; Avalon Weiland on Sept. 14; and Linda Mixter Landwirth on Sept. 15.

Families are invited to the Edgartown library’s front lawn (weather permitting) on Sept. 18 from 3:30 to 4:30 to see the Island’s popular kid rock band, the Pinkletinks. They’ll perform classic children’s songs in a rock-band format, at a volume appropriate for children’s ears. No registration required.

“Singin’ in the Rain” is at the drive-in at the YMCA on Saturday. I love this movie! This film is No. 1 on the American Film Institute’s list of greatest movie musicals. Island seniors are encouraged to enjoy a complimentary screening: When obtaining your ticket online, select “$0” for payment. Gates open at 6 pm. The film begins at approximately 7 pm. Go to driveinmv.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Family Center is offering up Barn Buddies at the Ag Hall on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 3:30 pm until 5 pm. Join them for games, bikes, trikes, scooters, and more. Masks are required at all times in the Ag Hall.

The Edgartown School’s website is transitioning these days. We’ve moved to a new platform, which teachers are just learning, so it’s still under construction. But you can still visit the page at edgartownschool.org and find your students’ teacher pages, lunch menus, calendars, and other school news. Definitely check it out for updates about bus riding and routes. The Island is short on drivers, so extra trips and COVID protocols are causing some changes in schedules. And if you are interested in being a bus driver, you can check out the employment section of the MV Public School’s website.

Reminder! On Sept. 18, at 10 am, the public is cordially invited to attend a dedication ceremony in memory of Ed Jerome, who served as principal of the Edgartown School for 26 years (1979-2005). The ceremony will take place outside in front of the Edgartown School. An engraved bench as well as a plaque in the main entrance will be installed to honor Ed and his many accomplishments as principal. Please plan to attend if you can.

I’m wrapping this week’s column up late on Monday night, after a very long workday and after having started writing it early Sunday morning. I am, perhaps, a bit less somber or pensive than I was when I started. I have, ironically, heard from others that they are feeling similarly, so perhaps it’s just the time of year. I anticipate steady improvement as we continue forward with the new school year and start to hit our stride. Have a great week. Stay happy and healthy. Wear your masks. And continue to care about one another.

