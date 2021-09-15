Island and Falmouth educators awarded $20,000

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded a total of $20,000 to 23 Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth teachers in its first annual “Celebrate the Art of Teaching Project Grants.” These grants are designed to fund programs to augment students’ learning experiences by adding “something extra” beyond the basic curriculum, according to a press release.

Funding from “Celebrate the Art of Teaching Project Grants” can be used for various teaching resources, such as equipment and instructional materials for math, science, and language art programs, author visits to the schools, and creative writing workshops.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank and its Charitable Foundation are committed to supporting the education of Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth students. Individual grant amounts range between $250 and $1,500, and the applications are submitted by Martha’s Vineyard Public School and Falmouth Public School educators.

The next “Celebrate the Art of Teaching Project Grant” deadline is April 8.

Grant guidelines and a complete list of grant recipients and their projects can be found on community.mvbank.com/foundation-grants.