MVRHS golf gets 3-0 start

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) golf team teed up three wins to start its season.

The golfers kicked things off with a 251-317 home win over Cardinal Spellman on Sept. 7. Nick Ben David led the way for the Vineyarders with a low score of 37.

On Sept. 9, the golfers got their second win with a 265-275 victory over Falmouth High School at the Falmouth Country Club. MVRHS student Jake Glasgow shot the low score, with 42.

On Tuesday, the Vineyarders got their third win, beating out Nauset 246-266. Jack Walsh and senior co-captain Jacob Silvia both shot 39, sharing the match’s lowest score.

“That moved us to three wins and zero losses, and that was our best showing, our best match of the year so far,” Vineyard Coach Doug DeBettencourt said of the win over Nauset.

The team plays in the Cape and Islands Atlantic Division. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vineyarders were not allowed to travel in 2020.

“I expected us to be a solid team. I think we can contend for the league title, and so far I’ve been very pleased with the work ethic and how we’ve been playing,” DeBettencourt said. “I definitely think that the team is working hard and we’re improving. I’m quite satisfied with how we’ve been doing so far.”

The Vineyarders played Dennis-Yarmouth as The Times went to print Wednesday. Next up is a return match in Brockton, to play Cardinal Spellman.

“We have good depth for sure, we’ve been pretty solid all the way down through the lineup,” DeBettencourt said.