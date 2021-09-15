Oak Bluffs lambastes state delegation on moped bylaw

At their meeting Tuesday evening, the Oak Bluffs select board vented their frustration and criticism about comments concerning a moped rental ban made by state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, in a Times article last month, following a fatal moped crash in Chilmark.

In response, a home-rule petition to ban moped rentals will once again appear on an Oak Bluffs town warrant at the Nov. 9 special town meeting.

A similar home-rule petition to ban moped rentals was approved by Oak Bluffs town meeting in 2018, but never made it past a legislative committee, and died with the end of the legislative session, Fernandes told The Times last month.

Massachusetts municipalities have the power to create home-rule petitions, such as enacting a new tax or regulation. If passed locally, the home-rule petition is sent to its state representatives and senators, who then seek to pass it at the legislature as a state law that would only affect that municipality.

Former Chilmark Police Chief Tim Rich, a member of the group Mopeds Are Dangerous Action Committee, appeared before the board to discuss how to move forward. “I can’t believe we are sitting here having this conversation again,” Rich said of the home-rule petition. “When is this insanity going to end? Our legislators are idiots. They did not put any heart or soul into passing this.”

Rich also took issue with Cyr’s recommendation that all six Island towns put together a home-rule petition to ban moped rentals. “This guy is an idiot. He’s speaking like he knows something and defending himself, but he offered no solutions,” Rich said. “Good government should have solved this problem 41 years ago when I started bringing the rental moped issue up, and here we sit — a young woman is dead, killed in front of her parents, her boyfriend is probably going to lose pieces of his arms, and here we are.”

Select board chair Brian Packish said Rich was “100 percent right,” and the onus was on Cyr and Fernandes. “In my personal opinion, I find their actions and the energy they’ve dedicated to this to be dismal and disappointing,” Packish said. He asked why the town was just now hearing that additional action was needed.

“I wish that our legislative delegation were as passionate about this as they were about the housing bank,” Packish said. “They went ahead and filed bills before the Island even voted, but here we are today … at the end of the day, it got lost in the train wreck of lobbyists.”

Select board member Jason Balboni said he was in complete agreement. “We have to hold them accountable for what they’re not doing,” Balboni said.

Select board member Ryan Ruley also agreed and said it was “disturbing” that Cyr and Fernandes were placing the blame on the town for not doing enough. He suggested inviting the legislators to town meeting to speak on the moped rental ban.

Fernandes and Cyr could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I think the select board should consider writing a rebuttal letter to them as well, from our office, with how disappointed we are with their comments in the paper, and that’s not an accurate account of what’s happened in the past five to seven years,” Ruley said.

He later added that Cyr and Fernandes didn’t even start the conversation at the state level. “The complete lack of effort, and then the follow-up in the paper to almost pin it on the local government, is pretty pathetic,” Ruley said. “It’s actually very disrespectful to us … they’ve got to at least try.”

Select board member Emma Green-Beach also said the town has been watching this for too long, and action was needed.

While she didn’t disagree with another home-rule petition, select board member Gail Barmakian offered a different perspective, and said realistically, the legislation was tough to pass, and suggested a more holistic approach. “It’s not important to them,” Barmakian said. “And to think two people are going to shove this through is unrealistic. Additional work needs to be done at the state level, and maybe get other towns on the Island on board.”

Packish said he is working with town administrator Deborah Potter to create another home-rule petition.

“I’d like my representative, I’d like my senator, to be exhausted from the work that they’ve done around an issue that’s been so publicly vetted here on Martha’s Vineyard. They come here on their stump, they raise a lot of money when they’re in our community,” Packish said. “If that was their greatest attempt, then maybe they should move on to different seats somewhere else.”