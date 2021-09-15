Oak Bluffs: Maritime Month

Now that we are on our inevitable path toward fall weather, the sun’s pathway to bring sunlight and heat into my house has changed its position. The slant of this projectile is much lower, and the result is less heat that arrives later, and not for so long, which greatly helps in keeping the house a bit cooler. My flowers are waving goodbye with a few fall blossoms peeking up here, as if it is their turn now to color the landscape. Our Island is still crowded, but hopefully we will continue to do well with COVID vaccines, and staff, parents, and students are happy to be back In the classrooms again.

The Oak Bluffs Senior Center lost a valuable, longstanding board member, as Dolores Valereano died this week. Dolores was a member of the Paugusett Tribal Nation of Connecticut, and was so talented and helpful at the center. She was always willing to help members with their craft projects, and will be missed by center members, her friends, and family. We are so very sorry.

Oak Bluffs seniors wishing to receive fish from the Derby should call Rose at the center at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Fish will be delivered to the homes of those signing up by fish captains whenever it is available.

September is the Oak Bluffs library’s fifth annual Maritime Month, in honor of Gordon Goodwin. With funds provided by the Goodwin family and the generous participation and enthusiasm of many local individuals and businesses, the library is offering numerous virtual and field-trip activities for all ages to honor Gordan’s memory.

Gordon had been on the Island since the mid-1960s, running fishing trips from Church’s Pier in Oak Bluffs Harbor. The last in-person program for Maritime Month for adults and children over 12 involves active participation and citizen science. At 10 am on Thursday, Sept. 23, join Emma Green Beech, director of MV Shellfish Group and Oak Bluffs select board member, and Chuck Fisher, Oak Bluffs shellfish constable, as they share conservation techniques and seeding practices in Sengekontacket. There will also be virtual programs, recordings of some events, and take-home crafts for kids and adults.

More activities at our library include “Cooking with Carolina” on Saturday nights at 6 pm on Facebook; Sunday Reads with our reference librarian, Nina Ferry Montanile, on Sunday mornings at 8 am on Facebook; and videos and archives from the USS Constitution Museum on Friday, Sept. 17, on Facebook. Any Facebook posts will be on the Oak Bluffs library page, and recordings will be linked on its website, oakbluffslibrary.org.

From Woodside Village, we hear that Nilva Underwood, IEH team member for more than 10 years, is retiring. Not only has she been keeping the buildings immaculate, she has also made everyone’s day brighter with her wonderful smile and laughter. We wish her well.

Congratulations to Rick and Pat Kelley as they celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary on Sept. 17. Rick also celebrates his birthday on the 16th, and Pat says she planned the wedding date for the next day so he wouldn’t forget. Rick misses all of the law enforcement officers on the Island, but is somewhat content to be retired in this day and age.

We send birthday smiles for the month of September to Woodside Village residents Bruce Davies, Cindy Lockwood, Paula Driscoll, Spencer Hilton, Emma Goldhorn, and Joseph Haertel, and to Aidylberg resident William Sullivan.

Belated smiles to Ryan Araujo on Sept. 10, Emily deBettencourt on the 12th, my daughter Mary Alley on Sept. 13th, and Florence BenDavid and Sidney Mullen on the 15th. Smiles to Rick Kelley on the 16th, Patti Moreis, Kathy Burton, Natasha Huffam, and Vani Pesoni on the 17th, Michael Combra on the 18th, Ronnie Klein on the 1th, and Corey and Amber Medeiros on the 20th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.