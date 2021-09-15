Tales and tails of summer

To the Editor:

This summer, we have been grateful to partner with businesses along Circuit Ave. In spite of a busy season that was short on staff, business owners displayed photographs of animals in store windows.

Dozens of eager children and their families spent happy hours hunting for these animals that matched their tail clues. At the library, we received lots of compliments about this COVID-conscious outdoor activity that celebrated the summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.”

It is with joy that I thank our business partners in this endeavor — Basics, Ben & Bills, Black Dog, C’est La Vie, Circuit Style, DaRosa’s, Hollywood Nails, It’s Me, Laughing Bear, Lazy Frog, the Locker Room, Mad Martha’s, Mocha Mott’s, Murdock’s Fudge, Phillips, Reliable, Ryan Amusements, and Tangerine.

Mary Jane Aldrich-Moodie

Oak Bluffs Public Library