Unwind with the healing power of yoga and the adorable fun of pygmy goats in a class at the Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark. Goat yoga is held under a see-through protective covering in a peaceful setting, and the friendly animals just love the company. Classes are available on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. To sign up, email goatyogamv@gmail.com.