27 COVID cases this week

There have been 27 new COVID cases so far this week: 10 on Sunday, three on Monday, five on Tuesday, four on Wednesday, and five on Thursday.

The hospital has begun administering third doses for certain immunocompromised individuals, according to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre.

“A third dose is considered part of the standard vaccination series for those who haven’t built up a sufficient immune response to the first two doses ─ due to a medical condition or treatment,” Lefebvre said in an email to The Times. “Boosters are for everyone and are meant to boost the waning effects of the vaccine.”

Third dose rollout began on August 26.

At the state level, there were 1,999 new COVID cases reported Thursday. Massachusetts has reported a total of 736,279 since the pandemic began. The state’s seven day average positivity rate is 2.3 percent. There are 675 patients hospitalized with COVID and 16 COVID-realted deaths were reported Thursday.