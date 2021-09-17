SSA tackles leaky canopies

1 of 4

Those flashy new glass canopies, decorated with nautical charts, at the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole terminal aren’t doing the job of keeping rain off passengers.

All week, crews from Cherry Hill Glass Co. have been at the terminal working on the canopies. On Friday morning as rain fell outside, the water trickled down the columns that hold up the canopy at Slip 2 as passengers boarded the Island Home.

Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, confirmed the canopies are being worked on because of the leaks.

“The seals on the rain gutters failed and, therefore, the water is leaking on the outside of the columns,” Driscoll wrote in an email. “Cherry Hill, the gutter subcontractor, is repairing the gutters on all canopies as warranty work.”

Driscoll responded to a followup question about how much the canopies cost saying “approximately $2.2 million.”

According to the SSA’s weekly construction update, repair work on the canopy gutters will continue into next week.