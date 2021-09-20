COVID cases fall to 27

New confirmed COVID cases continue to fall with only 27 new cases reported last week, according to weekly report from the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health on Monday.

Of those new cases, 12 are still being followed by public health officials, 11 are no longer being followed, and four were lost to follow up contact. There were 18 symptomatic cases, four with no symptoms, and four lost to follow up. Eleven of the new cases were vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, nine had not received any vaccination, and six were of unknown vaccination status.

The 27 new cases bring the Island’s total to 1,992 since the pandemic began.

A weekly report for Sept. 5 to 11 was also issued Monday. That week saw 31 new cases, of which 27 were symptomatic. Of those 31 cases, 15 were fully vaccinated, eight were not, and 8 were unknown.