Cheryl Palmer

Cheryl Anne Palmer of East Falmouth passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Cheryl was born on Dec. 12, 1957, in Worcester. She grew up in North Stonington, Conn., and as a teen moved with her family to a farm in Corry, Pa.

In Corry, Cheryl met the love of her life, Fred Palmer. They married on May 15, 1982. A couple of years later, Cheryl and Fred moved to Martha’s Vineyard with their two children, Jonathan Palmer (now in Texas) and Rebecca Palmer Claussen (on Martha’s Vineyard). In October of 2000, Cheryl and Fred moved to their forever home in East Falmouth.

Cheryl most enjoyed being at home, surrounded by her family and their pets. She especially loved her cats, and received immense joy from them.

Cheryl was predeceased by her mother, Joan Svetz (Vineyard), and is survived by her husband Fred; her children Jonathan and Rebecca and their spouses; and three granddaughters: Kayla and Kata Palmer (Texas), and Lillian Claussen (Vineyard). Cheryl is also survived by her father, John Svetz (Vineyard); her brothers Gary and Jim Svetz (both in Pennsylvania); and three nephews, Joshua, Mathew, and Samuel Svetz.

It was Cheryl’s wish that no public memorial be held. Instead, close family and friends held a celebration in her honor this summer in her cherished backyard.

In lieu of condolences, please give your loved ones a hug and your pets a scratch.