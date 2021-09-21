Utz snags first at cross country invitational

1 of 12

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School senior Zach Utz finished in first place to cap off a stellar showing from the Vineyarders cross country team at the 14th annual Vineyard Invitational cross country meet.

The annual meet features five races: a co-ed freshman race, a 5k girls and boys junior varsity race, and a 5k girls, and boys varsity race. The course ran through the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest and featured 14 teams and 500 runners from across the state.

“All the kids ran really, really well,” head coach Joe Schroeder told The Times. “We’ve had a really nice training block of just about a month of just training, no meets, just easing into cross country again and not competing last year.”

Utz secured the first place win for the varsity boys race at 16:06, followed by Borja Tolay in 4th at 16:54, Jonathan Norton in 5th at 17:01, and Daniel da Silva in 9th at 17:16. The boys group won first place at the meet with 38 points, Brockton came in at 90, and barrington at 95.

“These guys ran really, really well,” Schroeder said. “The guys were really pumped before and after the race.”

In the girls varsity race, Adrienne Christy placed 4th with a 19:53, Alexa Schroeder placed 20th with a 21:45 time.

For the junior varsity girls race, Sara Creato placed 27th with a 25.07 time. In boys junior varsity, four boys placed in the top 31. Linus Munn placed third for the boys at 19:35, Calvin Brooks placed 6th at 19:50, Henry D’Andrea placed 16th with 20:28, and Jack Crawford placed 31st with 21:52.

Otis Forrester and Broden Vincent, the team’s only two freshmen, both placed in the top 15 for the freshmen race. Forrester placed 8th and Vincent placed 14th.

“It was really nice to see the kids give a great effort for the first meet and work as a team,” Schroeder said. “I was just happy to be able to compete with other teams with no real restriction because we haven’t done that since 2019 … their efforts on the course led to great results for our team.”

Next up for the Vineyarders is a home meet against Dennis Yarmouth at 3:30 pm at home.