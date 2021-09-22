Chilmark: Menemsha Hills story walk

It’s felt a little like July, though Menemsha businesses know it’s wedding season which translates as not so much business for them despite the numbers of people around. Congratulations to the fourth and fifth graders who braved the seas aboard the Shenandoah last week, a great way to start the school year. Glorious September weather made for an amazing weekend for anyone celebrating. Sandy Bernat of Seastone Papers and I had a few friends sing us Happy Birthday after enjoying a bagel brunch. I enjoy dancing outside when wedding music rings through the weekend night air. We had takeout from Chilmark Tavern on my birthday. They have no idea how happy their spaetzle made me, along with Buffalo Brussels sprouts, while my son loved his lasagna as did my husband love his veggie pasta dish with local mushrooms.

Besides the joy of returning to Lucy Vincent Beach, I have enjoyed the Derby participants, sometimes lone fisherman in the morning mist, otherwise a row of silhouettes along the Menemsha jetty.

Good news this week comes from our library director Ebba Hierta who shares that the Chilmark library is “resuming most of our regular hours and eliminating the need for morning appointments for adult and teen browsing and services. The walk-in hours will be Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm; Wednesday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm; and Friday, 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Appointments are still required for browsing the Children’s Room and for computer use.” Join Island poet laureate Jill Jupen on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 4 pm when she explores Poetic Voice. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Take and Make Thursdays continue with some pinecone critters. The Chess Club returns Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 pm on the patio. All ages and abilities are welcome. For more info, contact the library at 508-645-3360 or visit chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Congratulations to Wendy Weldon, Rob Hauck, and Marie Louise Rouff and a wonderful exhibit up through October at the West Tisbury library. If you’re not comfortable going in person, see wtlibraryvirtualgallery.org/.

Enjoy Story Walks for kids of all ages at Menemsha Hills from 7 am to 7 pm, self-guided. This month’s book is “Breathe and Be” by Kate Coombs, with illustrations by Anna Laitinen. Pages are posted along the Harris Loop trail starting from the parking lot and ending at Prospect Hill (about a mile hike there and back). Learn more at thetrustees.org/place/menemsha-hills/.

The Chilmark General Store will close for the season on Sept. 25. They are closed Wednesday, Sept. 22, and their hours are 10 am to 5 pm. Thanks for everything!

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 am to 5 pm. The store hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, 2 to 5 pm.

Kara Taylor Gallery is open through Oct. 10; be sure to see her wonderful new work before she takes off for Capetown, South Africa.

The Simon Gallery is open through Oct. 10; follow the signs from Tabor House Road, hours on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 am to 4 pm, or call Ronni Simon at 508-325-2242 to make an appointment.

The last Community Engagement Meeting to discuss development opportunities for the Peaked Hill Pastures property is available at the town’s website at chilmarkma.gov/planning-board/pages/peaked-hill-pastures.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is having a plant sale. Check out other offerings at bit.ly/2TiIoVH.

Peaked Hill Studio yoga classes continue outdoors weather permitting, otherwise in the new studio. Experience a Sound Journey outdoors on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 4 pm, with a Sunday, Sept. 26, rain date, same time. Learn more and sign up at PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Check It's a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

